Police: Person shot, killed in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department said they are investigating a shooting from Saturday night.

Officers said around 10:30 p.m. at the 1500 block of northwest 20th Avenue, where a person was found dead.

Detectives said they don’t believe there is any danger to the community.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact police at 352-369-7000 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7876 or **TIPS.

