Deputies: Stabbing victim left in stable condtion, suspect still on the loose in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY , Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5100 block of Shadow Bay Park regarding a stabbing around 8:05 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a man in his 20s who was stabbed.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is still at large.

The investigation is active and on going.

