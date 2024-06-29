Tropical update: Hurricane Beryl the first hurricane of the season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Beryl is now a hurricane and is expected to intensify into a major hurricane quickly.

We’ll be looking for wind and surge threats for the islands.

Hurricane Warning:

Barbados

Hurricane Watch:

St. Lucia

St. Vincent

Grenada

Tropical storm watch:

Martinique

Dominica

Tobago

Beryl is the farthest east a June hurricane has formed on record, breaking the old record set back in 1933.

The long-range track is well south of Florida in the Caribbean toward the end of next week.

