Tropical update: Hurricane Beryl the first hurricane of the season

By George Waldenberger, WFTV.com

Hurricane Beryl track (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Beryl is now a hurricane and is expected to intensify into a major hurricane quickly.

We’ll be looking for wind and surge threats for the islands.

Hurricane Warning:

  • Barbados

Hurricane Watch:

  • St. Lucia
  • St. Vincent
  • Grenada

Tropical storm watch:

  • Martinique
  • Dominica
  • Tobago

Beryl is the farthest east a June hurricane has formed on record, breaking the old record set back in 1933.

The long-range track is well south of Florida in the Caribbean toward the end of next week.

