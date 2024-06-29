Tropical update: Hurricane Beryl the first hurricane of the season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Beryl is now a hurricane and is expected to intensify into a major hurricane quickly.
We’ll be looking for wind and surge threats for the islands.
Hurricane Warning:
- Barbados
Hurricane Watch:
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent
- Grenada
Tropical storm watch:
- Martinique
- Dominica
- Tobago
Beryl is the farthest east a June hurricane has formed on record, breaking the old record set back in 1933.
The long-range track is well south of Florida in the Caribbean toward the end of next week.
