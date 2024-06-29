Company plans to build new pickleball facility near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pickleball fans will soon have a new place to play near downtown Orlando.

Hamlin House is planning to build a new facility on Grant Street in the SoDo neighborhood.

The company released renderings of what the facility could look like.

Watch: Orange County celebrates opening of new pickleball courts

The location will include three indoor courts, four outdoor courts, and areas where you can get food and drinks.

There is no word yet on when the company will break ground.

Read: Major League Pickleball to host playoff round in Orlando

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group