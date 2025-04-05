Get the first look, Channel 9 to cover Epic Universe this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — In less than two months, Universal’s Epic Universe will officially open its doors.

Thousands of guests already have their tickets for opening day.

Saturday, Channel 9′s Sabrina Maggiore will get a first look at the park, reporting on the growing excitement.

The new park offers five worlds in one location, with attractions for everyone – from Muggles hoping to experience Wizards for a day, to guests eager to soar with dragons, and gamers ready to step into the worlds of Mario and Luigi.

Sabrina will be on-site at Universal’s Epic Universe at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

She will be going live on WFTV Channel 9′s Facebook page and will be tweeting throughout the day.

Follow WFTV on social media to ensure you don’t miss out on this exclusive first look inside Epic Universe.









See our past Epic Universe coverage below:

