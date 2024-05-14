Major League Pickleball to host playoff round in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Major League Pickleball will host part of its playoffs in Orlando.

Orlando’s USTA National Campus in Lake Nona will play host to the second round of the MLP Playoffs Nov. 22-24, with Dallas hosting the first round at the start of November. The league just held its first event of the year in Atlanta.

The league is hosting 11 total weeks of events across nine states and Washington, D.C., with eight regular-season weeks, an in-season tournament in July and two weeks of playoffs. Teams will qualify for the playoffs via the regular season.

