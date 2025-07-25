K9 unit helps Ocala police arrest armed robbery suspect

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala Police Department said they arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a Taco Bell on July 8, with the efforts of K9 Officer Roberson and his partner, K9 Marshal.

Officials said the incident happened at 12:30 a.m. at the Taco Bell at 2380 Southwest College Road.

The suspect, Kewarren Anderson, 40, entered the restaurant through the drive-thru window, wielding a large rock, demanded money, and forced employees to flee, police said.

Police said after the robbery, Anderson fled the scene, but was quickly tracked down by K9 Officer Roberson and K9 Marshal.

Officials said he was found hiding behind a dumpster nearby.

OPD said evidence and witness statements confirmed Anderson’s identity, leading to his arrest.

