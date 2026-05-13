OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a tree, Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred approximately at 1:33 pm on the 1900 block of E Fort King St, after a pickup collided with a tree.

The results of the crash left the driver pinned between the dashboard of the truck and their seat.

Ocala Fire Rescue, along with Marion County Fire Rescue, also responded to the crash.

The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

The crash remains under investigation.

Driver trapped after pickup collides with tree in Ocala

Driver trapped after pickup collides with tree in Ocala

Driver trapped after pickup collides with tree in Ocala

Driver trapped after pickup collides with tree in Ocala

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