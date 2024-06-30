Orange County deputies investigate stabbing in Shadow Bay Park

ORNAGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a stabbing in a popular Orange County park.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday in Shadow Bay Park, minutes after the park was set to close.

The park is located off Turkey Lake Road in Orlando’s Metrowest area.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a man in his 20′s who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Over 12 hours after the stabbing, the Sheriff’s Office has not identified a person of interest or given a possible description of a suspect.

Deputies also haven’t said whether the attack was targeted or random.

Sunday, a hazmat crew was seen cleaning up a county golf-cart and the ground around it near the park office.

This was as the park was open to the public Sunday morning.

Just yards away from the hazmat crew, middle and high school age students had their rackets out bright and early playing in a tennis tournament.

Park goers like Alfonso Castro says this news comes as a shock.

“The kids are all playing here all weekend until sometimes six, seven o’clock at night, with never be any problem before,” Castro said.

Shadow Bay Park is tucked away in a suburban area on the edge of Metrowest.

You often can see people playing a round of tennis or pickleball, families with their kids on the playground, or folks walking the trails that wind through the park’s unique, scenic scrub habitat.

We asked both the Sheriff’s Office and the County on if there will be extra patrol or security measures after the stabbing. We have not heard back.

“This park does have a lot of winding trails and beautiful lakes, so I guess be really extra careful in those secluded parts of the park,” said a park regular, Scott Ziegler.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Once we learn more information, we’ll update this story.

