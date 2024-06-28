Police shoot armed man who wanted to board plane at Melbourne airport

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two police officers shot an armed man who wanted to board a plane Friday morning at the Melbourne Orlando International Airport, the Melbourne Airport Police Department said.

At about 9 a.m., the man drove up to a security gate at Ed Foster Road and tried to enter airport property, telling workers that he wanted to board a plane, Melbourne Airport police Chief Reneè Purden said.

She said he then left and workers reported the incident to airport police.

Officers said they found the man at Harry Sutton Road, approached his vehicle and found him with a weapon.

The officers shot the man, Purden said.

He was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center.

It is unknown if he is still alive, she said.

The shooting happened on the outer perimeter of airport property, so it did not cause any flight delays or affect airport operations.

The man had a small dog in the vehicle with him at the time of the shooting, and that dog is now being cared for by Brevard County Animal Services.

The officers, who were uninjured, were placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting.

The Melbourne Police Department is assisting airport police with its investigation.

Purden said she will provide an update on the shooting later Friday.

See a map of the scene below:

