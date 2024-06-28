Several homes damaged after tornado touches down in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Officials have confirmed a tornado touched down and damaged several structures in Melbourne on Thursday night.

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey shared images of the aftermath on social media.

Several homes were damaged by the tornado over three minutes of activity.

Carports, roofs, and fences on homes were damaged, and the storm also uprooted several trees, and some power lines snapped.

The National Weather Service said the storm was an EF-0, with winds up to 75 mph.

This happened around 6 p.m. near Sarno Road, north of the Melbourne-Orlando International Airport.

There are no reported injuries or deaths.

Channel 9 has a crew in the area working to gather more details as the cleanup from the storm continues.

