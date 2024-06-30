AAA expects to help 800K drivers in distress during Fourth of July holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA is expected to assist nearly 800,000 drivers during the Fourth of July holiday.

They say the most common problems they resolve are dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.

The auto club recommends checking your car battery and tires before going on a long trip.

If you are stranded, AAA recommends that you pull over onto the shoulder and turn on your hazard lights before calling for help.

