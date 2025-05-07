Brevard parents cite ex-teacher’s actions while advocating for Satellite High contract at board meet

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public School parents are very vocal about two issues: the former teacher’s guilty verdict in connection with an underage house party and their support for another teacher, whom the school board decided not to rehire after calling a student by their preferred name.

Parents claim the Brevard Public School Board is steering the school in the wrong direction. Last month, many parents were upset that a former teacher, now found guilty in connection with an underage party, was allowed back in the classroom, while a teacher they describe as very good is not being rehired.

Former Brevard Public Schools teacher Karly Anderson walked out of the courthouse Tuesday after being found guilty of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Her attorney, Ken Weaver, is appealing the verdict.

“We’re very disappointed. You saw the trial. I don’t believe these actions on behalf of Ms. Anderson’s parts constitutes a crime,” said Weaver.

There wasn’t much reaction when Anderson learned the jury found her guilty. Weaver says it’s not outcome either of them wanted.

“She’s very upset, never been in trouble before. Everybody has a bad moment; she had hers in front of a police body camera,” said Weaver.

As a jury deliberated and a judge handed her the guilty verdict, Brevard Public School parents brought up the actions at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

“A teacher and principal were throwing a house party with over 100 minors, one needed medical treatment. Those two were treated very differently,” one parent said as she addressed the board.

Parents and students again addressed the board in support of teacher Melissa Calhoun, asking for her contract to be reinstated and for the district to stop playing political games.

“I want my kids to be learning I want them to be focused on what’s going to serve them later in life,” one parent said.

Parents even asked Board Chair Gene Trent to resign.

Ms. Anderson was sentenced to one year probation and 100 hours of community service. She also has to pay the cost of Cocoa Beach PD’s investigation and make a $500 donation to the Children’s Advocacy Center.

She also can’t drink alcohol while on probation.

