KFC’s Saucy concept to replace TGI Friday’s in Kissimmee

Kentucky Fried Chicken’s new Saucy chicken-tender focused, quick-service restaurant concept is expanding into Kissimmee, according to Osceola County records.

Carlos Perero, a Kimley-Horn & Associates civil engineer, submitted paperwork on behalf of a land trust agreement for Saucy to replace an existing vacant TGI Friday’s building within the Formosa Gardens Village along Silk Road at 7798 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

Perero declined to comment on the proposal. A Saucy spokesperson told OBJ in an email reply, “We don’t have updates to share at this time, but we’ll keep you posted if that changes.”

