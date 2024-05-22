Keeping Daytona Beach safe: Channel 9 takes exclusive ride along with police

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Only Channel 9 is taking you along with an undercover Daytona Beach Police Department unit to see how officers are targeting specific types of crime.

We rode with police as they served warrants, arrested drug dealers, and shut down illegal business operations.

Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young calls the plan a proactive policing approach that has already resulted in less crime.

“That is the goal is just to go out and tamper down crime, so we don’t end up in the spot this year that we were last year rolling into summer because I am sure you remember it because you covered it. We had several, high profile homicides,” Young said.

Catching the criminals took months of planning and undercover work and we got to be part of it all.

Chief Young also sat down with us one-on-one to explain how staffing issues impacted the department’s ability to create these special units. The department is now only down roughly eight positions.

