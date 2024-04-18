Only on 9: Police bust illegal gambling operation in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department says many crimes in the area are linked to illegal gambling operations.

Officers said they are focused on shutting them down one by one.

Police said one of the establishments, on Mason Avenue, is linked to several other crimes in the area.

Channel 9 had a crew at the location on Thursday as police showed up with a warrant.

Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young calls this one of the more sophisticated establishments he has seen.

Inside the building were dozens of games and slot machines.

“We’ve established a direct nexus between these gambling establishments and violent crime,” Young said. “When I look over my crime reports, I’m seeing shooting, I’m seeing robberies and a lot of them are connected to establishments like the one behind me.”

Young said police are aware of more establishments like this and warns more take downs are coming.

