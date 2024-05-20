Another section of Volusia County’s coast could open to beach driving

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The stretch from International Speedway Boulevard to Auditorium Boulevard in Daytona Beach has been closed to cars for more than 20 years. Volusia County Council Chair Jeff Brower now hopes to bring it back.

“There are no sea turtles on that section of the beach. For 100 years, they had traffic on the beach with no problems,” said Brower.

Brower said some local businesses came to him with the idea, but he admits not all are in favor.

“A lot of the motels are against it. They don’t want it and I understand that. I am not forcing this down their throats. We will have to negotiate how we do this,” said Brower.

The county initially stopped allowing cars in that area to spur growth for big businesses like resorts, according to Brower, by giving them their own private beaches.

But in turn, Main Street merchants like Louie Louizes took a hit.

“In the old days we were busier. Families would stay longer because they could park right here. So I think it is great to have that,” said Louizes.

Brower agrees, pointing to parking problems during big events. He said opening this stretch would create about 1,000 more spaces.

The county council will discuss the plan Tuesday during its regular meeting. If it does eventually pass, it will need approval from FWC and the state.

