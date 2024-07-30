Police share new details on fatal shooting at Daytona Beach jewelry store

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A report from Daytona Beach Police details the intense moments during a shooting at Volusia Gold and Diamond.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

It happened inside the store on International Speedway Boulevard on Friday, July 19.

The owner of the store, Gus Osta, was killed.

READ: Police: Port Orange officer injured during arrest of burglary suspect

The report said a witness, who we later learned from family and friends was Osta’s son, heard his dad yelling at someone to get out of his store. He then heard gunshots.

The report goes on to say Osta’s son saw the suspect, John Craiger, holding a gun and his dad on the ground.

READ: 16-year-old shot to death in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

That’s when police say Osta’s son returned fire, hitting Craiger.

Craiger then began shooting back at Osta’s son from the ground, but he ducked behind the counter to avoid being hit before calling 911.

READ: Police: Man who sexually battered woman at UCF Downtown after following her off Lynx bus arrested

On the day of the shooting, police said there were other witnesses and good surveillance video from inside the store.

Police said part of the video shows another witness holding down Craiger and hitting him in the head with a vase until they arrived and took him into custody.

Craiger has already made his first court appearance and is due back in court on August 13.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group