Florida climbs to No. 6 in U.S. News Best States ranking, excels in economy, education

Florida ranks as one of the best states in the nation for the third consecutive year, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best States ranking.

Florida climbed to No. 6 in the rankings, with top honors in economy and a second-place ranking in education — two categories that continue to drive growth and investment across the state.

The Sunshine State’s overall jump from the No. 9 spot last year reflects its performance in higher education, workforce expansion and population growth, which are business development and policy planning indicators.

