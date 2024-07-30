Police: Port Orange officer injured during arrest of burglary suspect

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Port Orange police officer is recovering after an encounter with a burglary suspect left him seriously injured.

According to the police department, officers responded to the Legacy at Crystal Lake Apartments on Floral Springs Blvd. Saturday for a report of multiple car burglaries.

Port Orange Officer Alevisatos arrived to find one of the suspects still at the crime scene.

Police say the suspect ran, but Officer Alevisatos was able to catch up before attempting to take the suspect into custody.

According to the police department, Officer Alevisatos received an injury to his right eye during the struggle with the suspect.

Despite the injury, police say Officer Alevisatos was still able to handcuff and apprehend the suspected burglar.

Other responding officers were also able to find and arrest a second suspect in the car burglaries.

Officer Alevisatos was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for emergency surgery on his eye. He’s now stable and recovering at the hospital.

The Port Orange Police Department credited Port Orange Fire and Rescue, Volusia County Emergency Medical Services, Halifax Health, and Orlando Regional Medical Center for their “professionalism and efficiency” in treating Officer Alevisatos.

The burglary suspects have not been identified.

