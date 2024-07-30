UCF board to meet over multimillion-dollar funding request

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday to consider a multimillion-dollar request.

The money would fund several campus improvements.

The university is expected to ask the state for a total of $75 million.

Officials said the funding would boost UCF’s College of Engineering and Computer Science.

The department has nearly 15,000 students.

And more are expected to enroll this upcoming school year.

