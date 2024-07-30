16-year-old shot to death in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators say a teenager died following an early morning shooting in east Orange County.

Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Easton Street just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

That’s just west of State Road 417 near Millinocket Lane.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a boy, 16, was rushed to a hospital after being shot, but did not survive.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that all parties involved in the incident remained at the scene.

Channel 9 arrived and spotted a crime scene van and several detectives working behind crime scene tape.

A spokesperson for OCSO said there was not public threat following the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation, officials said.

