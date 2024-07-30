Teen arrested after deadly shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando said they have arrested a teenager in connection to a deadly shooting.

The Orlando Police Department shared a video of officers putting 17-year-old Tenaje Johnson in the back of a patrol car.

The arrest comes after 19-year-old Christopher Dumesle was found shot to death on July 14.

The deadly shooting happened on Lawne Boulevard, not far from Barnett Park.

Dumesle was shot in a car and crashed into a home.

Officials said the damage left behind to the home made the structure unsafe to live in and destroyed the front wall of the living room.

