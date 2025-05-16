Publix issues recall on some baby food over possible high lead levels

ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix is pulling some pouches of baby food from store shelves.

The company is recalling the GreenWise Pear, Kiwi, Spinach, and Pea, baby foods.

Company officials said the four-ounce plastic pouches could contain high levels of lead.

Shoppers can return those items for a full refund.

The company is recalling the product from stores throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted products have been removed from all store shelves,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “To date, there have been no reported cases of illness. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our customer care department toll-free at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at publix.com.”

