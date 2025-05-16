Record-breaking heat possible this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The springtime heat wave continues this weekend in Central Florida.

Our area could see record-breaking heat Friday and over the next several days.

Highs in Orlando will be in the mid- to upper 90s on Friday, and some communities will see near-record heat.

Over the weekend, it gets even hotter, with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the low 100s.

We will not see a break from this heat until late next week.

We will have a small chance for showers on Thursday, with highs back in the low 90s.

