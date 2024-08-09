WATCH: Suspect jumps from Daytona Beach bridge to avoid arrest, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach released a video showing a man jumping off a bridge to try and avoid being arrested.

Officers said they were called after a robbery on Thursday and later spotted a man walking on a bridge over the Halifax River.

Shortly after officers approached him, he jumped off the side of the bridge and into the water below.

Police said 32-year-old Richard Martinovics was later picked out of the river by an officer on a police boat.

He was arrested on charges of robbery, obstructing an officer, and violation of pretrial release.

“Trying to swim away from your problems will only land you in deep water—and a wet jail cell,” said a spokesperson for the Daytona Beach Police Department.

