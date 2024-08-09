Tropical disturbance could become next named storm in Central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a tropical system in the Atlantic that could become our next named storm.

The tropical wave in the Atlantic has a 50% chance of developing into Ernesto.

The system is expected to slowly develop over the next few days and could become a named storm by the middle of next week.

Watch: Hot and stormy weekend ahead in Central Florida

The storm system’s projected path raises some early concerns as it steers straight into the Lesser Antilles.

The remnants of Debby also continue to bring heavy rain and storms to the northeastern U.S. on Friday.

Watch: ‘Thank you for trusting us’: Martha Sugalski celebrates 10 years with Channel 9

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group