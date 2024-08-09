Hot and stormy weekend ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to be hot and stormy this weekend.

Another heat advisory has been issued Friday for all of Central Florida.

Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-90s for most of our area.

Watch: Tropical system has a 50% chance of forming

However, the heat index will reach 105 to 110 degrees.

Heat index for Friday

Our area will also have a 40% chance for scattered showers and isolated storms Friday afternoon.

Read: ‘Thank you for trusting us’: Martha Sugalski celebrates 10 years with Channel 9

Afternoon storms will sweep across Central Florida, from west to east, like they did on Thursday.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group