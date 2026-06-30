DeSantis unveils Lincoln statue, discusses property tax reform in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a new statue of Abraham Lincoln in The Villages and discussed a proposed property tax reform plan that will be on the November ballot.

The plan seeks to increase the current homestead property exemption to $250,000 over two years, with a framework to eventually achieve a full exemption.

DeSantis noted that the version of the legislation presented to voters differs from his original proposal, which he called a “watered-down” version.

The governor’s race, which will determine DeSantis’s successor, is also scheduled for November.

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