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NASA astronauts repair robotic arm in 7-hour spacewalk

NASA Astronauts Repair Space Station Robotic Arm

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA astronauts Chris Williams and Jessica Meir began a spacewalk at the International Space Station today at 8:30 a.m. The mission focuses on replacing malfunctioning components on one of the space station’s robotic arms and is expected to last about 7 hours.

The spacewalk is a significant repair job, critical to maintaining the robotic arm’s operational capacity.

The spacewalk is scheduled to conclude after 3:00 p.m.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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