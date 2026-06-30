Kissimmee police name person of interest in 71-year-old’s homicide

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee Police have named Nicolas Lopez a person of interest in the homicide investigation of 71-year-old Charles Harper. Today, Lopez was identified as a person of interest.

Harper was found beaten to death last week in a Kissimmee neighborhood.

Kissimmee police investigate homicide of 71-year-old man Investigators say Charles Harper’s vehicle was taken from the scene before it was recovered by the Altamonte Springs Police Department

Investigators say Lopez was arrested in Altamonte Springs while driving Harper’s truck. He is charged with grand theft auto in connection with the theft of Harper’s vehicle.

Lopez is currently held in the Seminole County Jail on the grand theft auto charge.

Police are still investigating Harper’s death, and Channel 9 will keep updating as new information emerges.

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