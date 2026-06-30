Precautionary boil water advisory issued for Groveland neighborhoods

GROVELAND, Fla. — Some Groveland residents are being advised to boil their tap water before using it.
City officials said a major power outage at Groveland’s Northern Water Treatment Plant Monday night resulted in a temporary loss of water pressure.
While water pressure has since been restored to impacted neighborhoods, a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory is in effect for certain residents.
Locations include:
- Trinity Lakes
- Ford Commerce Park
- Phillips Landing
- Blue Spring Reserve
- Trilogy
- Wilson Lake Parkway neighborhoods
- Estates of Cherry Lake
- Vineyard
- Arborwood
- Wilson Estates
- Hidden Ridge
- Meadow Point
- Southern Ridge
- Waterside at Cherry Lake
- Cherryridge
- Crestridge
- Waterside at Cherry Lake
- Vintner Estates
- Rainwood
Residents can learn more about the Precautionary Boil Water Notice by clicking HERE.
City of Groveland is also offering free bottled water to impacted residents on Tuesday and Wednesday. For location and hours, click HERE.
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