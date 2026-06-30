Precautionary boil water advisory issued for Groveland neighborhoods

GROVELAND, Fla. — Some Groveland residents are being advised to boil their tap water before using it.

City officials said a major power outage at Groveland’s Northern Water Treatment Plant Monday night resulted in a temporary loss of water pressure.

While water pressure has since been restored to impacted neighborhoods, a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory is in effect for certain residents.

Locations include:

Trinity Lakes

Ford Commerce Park

Phillips Landing

Blue Spring Reserve

Trilogy

Wilson Lake Parkway neighborhoods

Estates of Cherry Lake

Vineyard

Arborwood

Wilson Estates

Hidden Ridge

Meadow Point

Southern Ridge

Waterside at Cherry Lake

Cherryridge

Crestridge

Waterside at Cherry Lake

Vintner Estates

Rainwood

Residents can learn more about the Precautionary Boil Water Notice by clicking HERE.

City of Groveland is also offering free bottled water to impacted residents on Tuesday and Wednesday. For location and hours, click HERE.

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