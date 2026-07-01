Driver crashes into fire truck, flees scene, and leads police on chase

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man is facing multiple charges after Florida Highway Patrol says he crashed into a fire truck at the scene of a rollover crash, fled, and led law enforcement on a pursuit Thursday afternoon.

According to FHP, troopers were investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a 1997 Honda CR-V around 4:08 p.m. on West International Speedway Boulevard, south of Indian Lake Road, in Daytona Beach.

The driver of the SUV, a 44-year-old Miami man, was being assisted by firefighters while the roadway was blocked.

FHP said the driver of a 2020 Honda Civic failed to stop and crashed into the fire truck that was at the scene.

After the crash, the driver of the Civic allegedly fled. Troopers and deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office began pursuing the vehicle.

According to FHP, the pursuit ended when the Honda Civic ran off the road and struck a pole near International Speedway Boulevard and Amelia Avenue.

The driver, a 27-year-old DeLand man, then got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but a state trooper caught and arrested him, FHP said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before being booked into the Volusia County Jail.

According to FHP, the man is expected to face charges including leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, reckless driving, resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation.

FHP said the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office will separately charge a passenger who was involved in the incident.

Authorities said none of the firefighters at the original crash scene were injured.

The investigation remains active.

Suspect arrested after crashing into fire truck, leading troopers on chase in Daytona Beach, FHP says

Suspect arrested after crashing into fire truck, leading troopers on chase in Daytona Beach, FHP says

Suspect arrested after crashing into fire truck, leading troopers on chase in Daytona Beach, FHP says

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