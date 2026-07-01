Isolated pockets of heavy rain and strong winds possible Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — There will be a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms Wednesday in Central Florida.

Those rain showers and storms are expected to redevelop around noontime and drift southwest across the state. Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi says there will be a few slow movers again today, leading to isolated pockets of heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be very seasonal on Wednesday. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s & low 90s. Orlando can expect a high of 93°. It will feel a bit hotter though, as heat index values will reach 100°-103° for many in the Channel 9 viewing area.

WFTV Wednesday weather outlook There's a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms Wednesday in Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

As we get closer to the July 4th holiday, rain coverage is expected increase a bit here in Central Florida.

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