Goliath Ventures CEO pleads guilty in Ponzi scheme, as investigation continues

, Fla. — A man who said he invested his daughter’s college fund confronted former Goliath Ventures CEO Christopher Delgado outside federal court Tuesday, shouting that Delgado was a “coward” as he entered the courthouse to plead guilty in a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.

The confrontation marked the first time a victim has publicly identified himself on camera to Channel 9 since the federal investigation began.

“I think it’s good to see justice done,” investor Justin Eplin told Channel 9 Anchor and Investigative Reporter Daralene Jones. “I’d like to get some restitution. I’d like to get my money back.”

For months, victims declined interview requests on camera, telling Daralene Jones they were too embarrassed and ashamed to publicly admit they had invested in the scheme.

Eplin said he invested based on trust rather than the paperwork. He says another Goliath employee lured him in.

“When you read through the agreement, it’s laced with grammar errors and guarantees returns of three to eight percent every month. Did you really buy into that?” Jones asked.

“It was more relationship-based because of whom it came from, not necessarily the verbiage on the actual documents,” Eplin said. “I had seen returns directly.”

Federal prosecutors say those returns were paid with money from newer investors rather than legitimate investment profits.

Delgado pleaded guilty to operating what prosecutors describe as a Ponzi scheme through Goliath Ventures.

Goliath Ventures CEO pleads guilty to Ponzi scheme (WFTV)

According to court records and Delgado’s previous exclusive interview with Jones, investors were required to contribute at least $100,000 to a cryptocurrency investment fund. In return, Goliath Ventures promised monthly returns ranging from 3% to 8%.

Prosecutors say as many as 1,500 investors participated.

Instead of investing the money, authorities allege Delgado and co-conspirators used investor funds to finance luxury homes, exotic vacations, lavish parties, and expensive vehicles.

Federal authorities have begun seizing Delgado’s assets connected to the scheme, including an Isleworth mansion that Delgado previously showed Jones during her exclusive interview weeks after his arrest. The home was undergoing renovations and contained luxury furnishings, designer clothing, jewelry, and watches. Authorities also seized one of 11 vehicles.

Even with the forfeiture of those assets, victims may not recover all of their losses.

“I had specifically invested the $100,000 as my daughter’s college fund,” Eplin said. “Now I have to go out and find a way to make that money back.”

ATTORNEY POINTS TO ADDITIONAL PARTICIPANTS

Delgado declined to answer questions as he left court.

His attorney, Sean Shecter, said Delgado has been cooperating with investigators and suggested others also benefited from the operation.

“Mr. Delgado worked with co-conspirators,” Shecter said. “There are people in this community, including some who hold themselves out as pillars of the community, that profited from Goliath Ventures.”

The federal indictment references unnamed co-conspirators. As part of his plea agreement, Delgado must continue cooperating with investigators, a requirement that could lead to additional criminal charges against others.

WFTV also reviewed court records involving former Goliath Ventures Chief Operating Officer Nicholas Petrillo. Those records show Petrillo entered a civil settlement with federal authorities in 2018 after allegations involving kickback schemes tied to compounded pain creams. Petrillo has not been charged in the Goliath Ventures case.

Petrillo’s attorney told WFTV his client has complied with all requests for documents related to the investigation.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Delgado faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in federal prison. However, prosecutors could recommend a reduced sentence if he continues cooperating, accepts responsibility and helps recover additional assets for victims.

Victims seeking restitution can file claims through the court-appointed bankruptcy process at goliathventuresbk.com .

Delgado is expected to be sentenced within the next three months.

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