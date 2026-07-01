Florida Lottery unveils five new scratch-off games with top prize of $5 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery is launching five new scratch-off games with prizes ranging from $10,000 to $5 million.

The new Bucks family of games launched statewide Tuesday.

The tickets include Lucky Bucks, Big Bucks, Giant Bucks, Jumbo Bucks and Mega Bucks, with prices ranging from $1 to $20.

Lottery officials said the games offer more than $536 million in total prizes and more than 28 million winning tickets.

The $1 Lucky Bucks game offers prizes of up to $10,000.

Big Bucks costs $2 and offers prizes of up to $50,000.

Giant Bucks costs $5 and offers prizes of up to $1 million.

Jumbo Bucks costs $10 and offers prizes of up to $2 million.

Mega Bucks costs $20 and offers the largest top prize in the series at $5 million.

The Florida Lottery said players can also enter non-winning Bucks scratch-off tickets and Fantasy 5 tickets into the Celebrate Summer Bonus Play promotion for a chance to win cash prizes of up to $20,000 and prize packages with Florida Lottery merchandise.

Players who enter a complete Bucks family of $1, $2, $5, $10 and $20 tickets during the same entry period will receive 50 bonus entries, according to the lottery.

Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales during the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The Florida Lottery said scratch-off games have generated more than $21.28 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund since the lottery began.

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