Dry air halts potential activity in The Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Here’s your Wednesday update on The Tropics.

Channel 9 told you yesterday that an area of disorganized showers and storms out in the Atlantic had a 10% chance of development.

Dry air has won out and prevented this weak low off Florida’s east coast from developing.

That means The Tropics remain quiet.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi says no tropical development is expected over the next 7 days.

Statistically, hurricane season doesn’t hit its stride until August, when storm development starts to ramp up.

Eye on The Tropics The Tropics are expected to remain quiet over the next week. (WFTV staff)

Be sure to monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for regular updates on tropical activity.

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