Mayor Demings to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Senior Center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will host the opening ceremony for the new Senior Center on July 7 at 7149 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando.

The brand-new, state-of-the-art Senior Center, nestled within the Multicultural Center, is thoughtfully designed to encourage wellness, continuous learning, and friendly social connections among older adults.

Join the community for an event with inspiring remarks from local officials, a ribbon-cutting photo session, and public tours of this new space.

The new Senior Center offers a warm and welcoming space for older adults, featuring a versatile area for various activities, a cozy café, fun game and meeting rooms, and a dedicated arts and crafts section that invites creativity and community connections.

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