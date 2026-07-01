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Mexican national sentenced for immigration and identity theft crimes

Prosecutors said Vazquez did not receive consent from the U.S. attorney general or the secretary of Homeland Security to reapply for admission

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Senate Homeland Security Committee Meets To Consider Reconciliation Recommendations To Budget Committee WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: The chairman's gavel is visible before a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on May 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. The committee is meeting to advance a reconciliation package increasing funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) through a simple-majority vote process. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

TAMPA,, Fla. — A Mexican national was sentenced to two years in federal prison for immigration and identity theft offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Juan Jaramillo Vazquez, 50, also known as Juan Vazquiz, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mary Scriven after pleading guilty March 27 to illegal reentry by a deported alien and aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, Vazquez was found voluntarily present in the United States after being previously removed three times in 2012.

Prosecutors said Vazquez did not receive consent from the U.S. attorney general or the secretary of Homeland Security to reapply for admission.

Federal officials also said Vazquez fraudulently used a victim’s Social Security number to obtain employment and tax benefits.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ilyssa M. Spergel and Tiffany Fields.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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