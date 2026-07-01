Mexican national sentenced for immigration and identity theft crimes

TAMPA,, Fla. — A Mexican national was sentenced to two years in federal prison for immigration and identity theft offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Juan Jaramillo Vazquez, 50, also known as Juan Vazquiz, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mary Scriven after pleading guilty March 27 to illegal reentry by a deported alien and aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, Vazquez was found voluntarily present in the United States after being previously removed three times in 2012.

Prosecutors said Vazquez did not receive consent from the U.S. attorney general or the secretary of Homeland Security to reapply for admission.

Federal officials also said Vazquez fraudulently used a victim’s Social Security number to obtain employment and tax benefits.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ilyssa M. Spergel and Tiffany Fields.

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