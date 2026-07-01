Seniors’ home operator faces court for unlicensed facility

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Ronald Pack is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon to challenge his pre-trial detention after he and Marie Carenan were denied bail last week.

Pack and Carenan are accused of operating an unlicensed nursing home where seniors were allegedly kept in terrible conditions.

The state is arguing against their release, citing concerns that they could potentially reopen the facilities or interfere with vulnerable victims involved in the case.

The Department of Children and Families confirmed that 35 individuals residing in the facilities were relocated to other homes.

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