New fishing dock and facilities coming to Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral commissioners have approved the next phase of a new waterfront project, allocating more than $5 million to support the commercial fishing industry.

The investment will fund the construction of a 16-slip fishing dock, fish-cleaning stations, office areas, and storage facilities. These upgrades are designed to make handling and transporting seafood easier, helping local catches to be processed and shared across the country smoothly.

Construction on the commercial fishing waterfront project is expected to be completed in early 2027.

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