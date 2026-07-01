Man arrested for firing AR-style gun during argument in Fruitland Park

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — Fruitland Park police arrested Daniel Villegas early on Wednesday after he allegedly fired an AR-style gun inside a home on Smith Street during an argument. Seven other individuals were inside the residence at the time.

Law enforcement reports that the incident occurred just before 4 a.m. and resulted in a standoff between Villegas and authorities. He surrendered peacefully after the confrontation and is now facing charges.

The report confirmed that none of the seven people present at the residence was injured during the incident.

Villegas is facing aggravated assault charges.

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