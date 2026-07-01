Governor DeSantis designates 90 groups as terrorist organizations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor DeSantis has designated over 90 groups as terrorist organizations, including the Muslim rights advocacy group, the Council for American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

The governor claims that this measure strengthens the executive order he signed last December, which also designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. However, CAIR is suing the governor over the designation, arguing that he is retaliating against them for fighting back against efforts to dismantle pro-Palestinian college groups.

The legislation also adds anti-fascist (Antifa) and several foreign groups.

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