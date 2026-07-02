Cocoa High School launches firefighting program with $640,000 funding

COCOA, Fla. — Florida’s recently approved state budget allocates $640,000 to start a firefighting program at Cocoa High School. The funding will help develop training facilities and purchase equipment for the program.

This program gives students the opportunity to explore careers in emergency services and meet the increasing demand for first responders in Brevard County. It is the county’s second high school firefighting academy, creating new opportunities for students.

Students will receive practical experience, industry training, and the chance to earn certifications for future careers.

District leaders note that this initiative aims to enhance Career and Technical Education, preparing students for high-demand, lucrative professions and supporting local workforce requirements.

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