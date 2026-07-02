Water quality and pressure may be affected by hydrant flushing in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford, in collaboration with contractor HYDROMAX, will perform essential fire hydrant flushing this week, which may affect residents’ water quality and pressure.

Scheduled from Monday to Thursday, 7 A.M. to 3 P.M., the maintenance aims to improve water quality and fire protection services.

Residents are advised to take precautions during these periods to avoid inconvenience.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group