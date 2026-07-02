Seminole County

Water quality and pressure may be affected by hydrant flushing in Sanford

Hydrant Flushing May Affect Sanford Water Supply

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Tulsa residents concerned as city flushes hydrant for weeks Water in the street.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford, in collaboration with contractor HYDROMAX, will perform essential fire hydrant flushing this week, which may affect residents’ water quality and pressure.

Scheduled from Monday to Thursday, 7 A.M. to 3 P.M., the maintenance aims to improve water quality and fire protection services.

Residents are advised to take precautions during these periods to avoid inconvenience.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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