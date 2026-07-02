Burrell Lock reopens ahead of schedule for boat traffic

APOPKA, Fla. — The St. Johns River Water Management District will reopen Burrell Lock in the Upper Ocklawaha River Basin to boat traffic on Thursday, July 2. This reopening follows a scheduled maintenance closure and precedes the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The lock reopens earlier than expected after extensive rehab, with minor repairs ongoing to improve long-term performance. The closure supports the District’s commitment to maintaining waterway safety and reliability.

Burrell Lock, built in 1957, is a vital part of our area’s flood control efforts. It offers a safe and smooth passage for boaters journeying between Lake Eustis and Lake Griffin, helping to keep our waterways accessible and secure.

Minor maintenance repairs are ongoing to ensure optimal long-term lock operation.

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