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Burrell Lock reopens ahead of schedule for boat traffic

Burrell Lock Reopens Early for Holiday Boaters

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Saint Johns River Water Management District Burrell Lock And Dam Saint Johns River Water Management District Burrell Lock And Dam (Lou Tenner/Lou Tenner)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

APOPKA, Fla. — The St. Johns River Water Management District will reopen Burrell Lock in the Upper Ocklawaha River Basin to boat traffic on Thursday, July 2. This reopening follows a scheduled maintenance closure and precedes the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The lock reopens earlier than expected after extensive rehab, with minor repairs ongoing to improve long-term performance. The closure supports the District’s commitment to maintaining waterway safety and reliability.

Burrell Lock, built in 1957, is a vital part of our area’s flood control efforts. It offers a safe and smooth passage for boaters journeying between Lake Eustis and Lake Griffin, helping to keep our waterways accessible and secure.

Minor maintenance repairs are ongoing to ensure optimal long-term lock operation.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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