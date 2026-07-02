New mobile app lets kids explore Daytona Beach’s 150-year history

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Daytona Beach has introduced a fun, interactive adventure with the free Agents of Discovery mobile app. This exciting project is part of the city’s yearlong sesquicentennial celebration, inviting everyone to discover 150 years of Daytona Beach’s rich history and vibrant community.

The Agents of Discovery app is a free educational game platform that encourages youth ages 4 to 12 to engage with their community, learn through play, and explore outdoor spaces.

Participants in the program assume the role of “agents” in the app. They enjoy engaging with a variety of missions, such as solving clues, answering trivia questions, recognizing historic images, matching sounds, and piecing together timelines.

Participation in the sesquicentennial mission is free. The Agents of Discovery app is available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Users need to create a free account and search for the Daytona Beach Sesquicentennial Mission to begin exploring.

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