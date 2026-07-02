Record tourism fuels TDT funding for Orange County projects

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is calling on community organizations to submit applications for Tourist Development Tax (TDT) funding. Meanwhile, Mayor Jerry L. Demings is reinstating the TDT Citizen Advisory Task Force to help determine the allocation of unspent funds.

Applications are open now through July 16.

Supported by booming tourism and record TDT collections, the funding funds projects that boost the county’s appeal—covering sports, entertainment, cultural sites, and environmental upgrades. “These funds support infrastructure investments that expand tourism while creating jobs for our residents,” Demings said.

Public meetings begin July 21, with additional sessions scheduled through early August.

Eligible projects must align with Florida law and focus on publicly accessible tourism-related assets, including convention centers, museums, parks, and promotional initiatives.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group