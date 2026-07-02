Harlem Globetrotters to perform at Wild Adventures Theme Park in July

VALDOSTA, Fla. — The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Wild Adventures Theme Park for a series of July performances.

The team will perform its Trick Shots & Challenges Showcase from July 10 through July 12 during the park’s Celebrate America Festival.

Performances are scheduled for 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day at the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater.

The shows are included with park admission.

Wild Adventures said the performances will feature Globetrotters stars Ace, Bulldog and Wham, along with the team’s mascot, Globie.

Each show will include trick shots, dunks and fan challenges.

Guests can also participate in a Magic Pass pre-show experience, which includes a dribble zone, a 360-degree video opportunity and a meet-and-greet with Globie.

The performances are part of Wild Adventures’ Celebrate America Festival, a three-week patriotic event running through July 12.

As part of the festival, active duty, retired, disabled and honorably discharged veterans can receive free admission with a valid military ID or DD Form 214.

Wild Adventures is also offering a Celebrate America Sale ticket for $37.99 for a limited time.

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