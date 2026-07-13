FWC investigating viral video showing woman petting wild alligator in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a bizarre video circulating on social media that appears to show a woman petting a wild alligator in Marion County.

The video, which has gained attention online, shows the woman approaching the alligator and touching the animal.

Officials say interactions like this can be dangerous for both people and wildlife.

FWC reminds the public that touching, harassing, or otherwise bothering wild alligators is illegal under Florida law.

State wildlife officials urge people to keep a safe distance from alligators and never attempt to feed, handle, or interact with them.

Officials have not released additional details about the woman in the video or whether any citations have been issued.

The investigation remains ongoing.

FWC says anyone who encounters a wild alligator should leave the animal alone and report concerning behavior to wildlife authorities.

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